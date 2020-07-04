Air NZ customers whose flights were cancelled can now use online tool to use credit

Air New Zealand has today launched an online credit redemption tool, meaning customers won't have to wait so long to talk to someone on the phone about their flight arrangements.

Source: 1 NEWS

Thousands of people had purchased flights with the airline prior to Covid-19, and many have struggled to reach the contact centre to change their arrangements and claim their credit after their flight was cancelled.

Air NZ called out by John Campbell for 'BS' reasons for not refunding passengers on cancelled flights

The company said the tool will enable the more than 300,000 people who hold credit with the airline to manage it themselves.

Air New Zealand chief commercial and customer officer Cam Wallace apologised to those who had found the system difficult.

PM says any law change around Air New Zealand refund policy wouldn’t be retrospective

"We know this hasn’t been quick to resolve, and we would like to thank our customers for their patience. Pre-Covid-19, we didn’t have the systems in place for customers to redeem credits at this scale, so our teams have had to build this long-term solution from scratch.



"Customers now have more flexibility with using their credits, including the ability to use credit from an international flight to book a domestic one and vice versa, and for the credit owner to choose who the credit is used for.

"We’ve also extended the period in which customers can use their credit – they have until 31 December 2021 to book and a further 12 months after booking to travel."

Read more Consumer NZ wants law change over Air New Zealand refund stoush

The airline came under heavy criticism for its approach to credit, with the Commerce Commission saying it should refund customers if flights were cancelled, instead of offering credit for future bookings.