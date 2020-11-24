Air NZ crew in China with positive Covid-19 case will isolate after returning tomorrow

An Air New Zealand flight crew with one potential positive Covid-19 case among them is due back in New Zealand tomorrow, and will go into isolation once they arrive.

The airline said yesterday that one member of a crew, which flew to Shanghai on November 22, had tested positive there as part of routine Chinese border tests, after testing negative in New Zealand on November 18.

As of yesterday, the crew member was said to have "none of the symptoms of Covid-19", but Health Minister Chris Hipkins this morning told media he understands the person has "one or two mild symptoms that could be associated with Covid-19".

The crew is due to arrive back in New Zealand at 6am tomorrow, Hipkins said, and will go straight into isolation.

"It will be fast-tracked — that crew are coming back to New Zealand — they will be isolated when they arrive," Hipkins said.

He said none of the other crew members are showing symptoms, but testing will be performed once they arrive.