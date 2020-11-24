TODAY |

Air NZ crew in China with positive Covid-19 case will isolate after returning tomorrow

Source:  1 NEWS

An Air New Zealand flight crew with one potential positive Covid-19 case among them is due back in New Zealand tomorrow, and will go into isolation once they arrive.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The crew member has been in isolation since testing positive on arrival in Shanghai yesterday. Source: 1 NEWS

The airline said yesterday that one member of a crew, which flew to Shanghai on November 22, had tested positive there as part of routine Chinese border tests, after testing negative in New Zealand on November 18.

As of yesterday, the crew member was said to have "none of the symptoms of Covid-19", but Health Minister Chris Hipkins this morning told media he understands the person has "one or two mild symptoms that could be associated with Covid-19".

The crew is due to arrive back in New Zealand at 6am tomorrow, Hipkins said, and will go straight into isolation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The person had returned a negative coronavirus test just days before leaving New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

"It will be fast-tracked — that crew are coming back to New Zealand — they will be isolated when they arrive," Hipkins said.

He said none of the other crew members are showing symptoms, but testing will be performed once they arrive.

Yesterday, two new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in managed isolation and quarantine facilities, with none in the community.

New Zealand
Travel
Asia
Coronavirus Pandemic
Air New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:52
Fair Go: Invercargill woman falls victim to sophisticated online scam while toy shopping
2
Healthcare worker shortages at Auckland isolation hotels amid new restrictions
3
Gassed in their cells, 'begging' for food at Auckland Women's prison
4
'We let Nevaeh down' - Police admit failings in 111 call before toddler's death
5
Covid-19 vaccines look promising, but Ardern says it's too soon for any border changes
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

China launches mission to bring back moon rocks

Gaming billionaire Gabe Newell donates $286k to Starship after 'Gnome Chompski' space adventure
08:35

New Children's Minister Kelvin Davis promises shift in power within Oranga Tamariki

Healthcare worker shortages at Auckland isolation hotels amid new restrictions