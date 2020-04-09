Air NZ to continue with drastically reduced international schedule for extra month

Air New Zealand will be extending its significantly reduced international services by a month, meaning the reduced schedule will now continue until the end of June.
In a statement released this afternoon, the airline said its reduced schedule is in response to the Government’s travel restrictions and the low demand for flights due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The schedule was originally announced for March 30 to May 31.
The airline is keeping air links open for essential travel and trade.
It will fly the following services on a per week basis:
Tasman services
- Three return services Auckland-Sydney
- Two return services Auckland-Brisbane and Auckland-Melbourne
Pacific services
- One return service for Auckland-Rarotonga, Auckland-Niue, Sydney-Norfolk, Brisbane-Norfolk
- If international flight restrictions are lifted in Samoa, Tonga and Fiji, the company said it “is likely to operate one return service per week from Auckland” to each destination.
Long-haul services
- Three return services Auckland-Los Angeles
- Two return services Auckland-Hong Kong
- Three return services from May 31 Auckland-Shanghai
For domestic services, only a handful of return services a day will run from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Nelson and Dunedin.
Overall international capacity has been reduced by 95 per cent from pre-Covid-19 levels.
Last week Air NZ said Covid-19 had slashed its revenue by more than $5 billion.
The airline is now expecting to earn less than $500 million this year. Before Covid-19, Air New Zealand had annual revenue of around $5.8 billion and a profit of $374 million.