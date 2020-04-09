Air NZ to continue with drastically reduced international schedule for extra month

Air New Zealand will be extending its significantly reduced international services by a month, meaning the reduced schedule will now continue until the end of June.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement released this afternoon, the airline said its reduced schedule is in response to the Government’s travel restrictions and the low demand for flights due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The schedule was originally announced for March 30 to May 31.

The airline is keeping air links open for essential travel and trade.

It will fly the following services on a per week basis:

Tasman services

Three return services Auckland-Sydney

Two return services Auckland-Brisbane and Auckland-Melbourne

Pacific services

One return service for Auckland-Rarotonga, Auckland-Niue, Sydney-Norfolk, Brisbane-Norfolk

If international flight restrictions are lifted in Samoa, Tonga and Fiji, the company said it “is likely to operate one return service per week from Auckland” to each destination.

Long-haul services

Three return services Auckland-Los Angeles

Two return services Auckland-Hong Kong

Three return services from May 31 Auckland-Shanghai

For domestic services, only a handful of return services a day will run from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Nelson and Dunedin.

Overall international capacity has been reduced by 95 per cent from pre-Covid-19 levels.

Last week Air NZ said Covid-19 had slashed its revenue by more than $5 billion.