Air NZ considering unvaccinated traveller ban for domestic flights

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says the airline is discussing with its board and getting feedback as to whether it's unvaccinated traveller ban for international flights, announced on Sunday, will extend to domestic travel.

Foran told Q+A's Jack Tame on Sunday morning the decision to ban unvaccinated people from it's international routes comes after "overwhelming" feedback from both staff and customers.

The new rules will apply from February 1, next year.

On Breakfast this morning, Foran said he'd since received "overwhelmingly" positive feedback about the decision.

Now, the same move for domestic travel is being considered.

"It's really a wait and see approach, but certainly yesterday we've had quite a lot of communication from our customers saying 'we really support this, thank you for doing it Air New Zealand, and what are you going to do about domestic?'

Source: 1 NEWS

"I think we just need to pause and just consider exactly how that would operate as well," he said.

"I'm very cognisant that there are quite a few locations in New Zealand where the only method of air travel is on an Air New Zealand plane, so I want to be very careful as we think that one through.