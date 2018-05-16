 

Air NZ cancels flight to Tokyo as Japan buckles down for massive typhoon

Air New Zealand decided to cancel today's flights to and from Tokyo as Typhoon Shanshan continues to gather strength while barrelling towards Japan.

The storm is expected to hammer parts of the nation with up to 450mm of rain later this week, prompting numerous airlines to have cancelled flights in preparation, The Japan Times reports.

Air New Zealand customers whose flights have been cancelled can apply for new tickets through next Wednesday without having to pay a penalty fee or pay the difference for the new fare, the company said. They can also receive a credit with the airline to be used in the next year.

Big waves are already hitting Japan’s eastern coastline, with the tropical storm expected to make landfall tomorrow. It is the thirteenth such storm to have hit Japan this season.

Iwi leaders have told the government they'll see them in court over Māori rights to freshwater.

The leaders met Cabinet ministers in Ngāruawhāhia on Friday, where the politicians made it clear those rights were not up for debate.

Now the iwi leaders say they have no choice but to go to court, given the Government's unwillingness to negotiate with Māori on freshwater rights.

The Waitangi Tribunal and the Supreme Court have both acknowledged Māori have first rights to freshwater, but that has not been backed up by Government policy.

Ownership rights are at the heart of the debate about water allocation and management, but successive governments have failed to reach a position that satisfies Māori.

On Friday the Iwi Chairs Forum and government ministers met for the first time following a Cabinet decision not to pursue any water ownership rights for Māori.

While Environment Minister David Parker describes that meeting as amicable, his office has since been informed by senior forum leader Willie Te Aho that iwi are going back to court.

Mr Parker said he had no issue with any group using the courts to settle disagreements.

"As I said to the iwi chairs on Friday in New Zealand, any critic of any Government policy is always free to use the court process, so we're not going stop people doing that. We disagree with him but that's his right."

In the lead-up to the election the Labour Party campaigned on a royalty on the commercial consumption of water, which would include working with iwi to resolve Treaty water claims.

That policy died when Labour went into coalition with NZ First, which is vehemently opposed to Māori ownership rights.

NZ First leader and deputy prime minister, Winston Peters, said the Government was working its way through the issues.

"Well it's an ongoing discussion we're having, in wide consultation with the Labour Party and the Greens, and indeed the country.

"Look we're all part of this country, Māori, European, everyone from any other country who happens to be here legally, is all part of this issue and when we have decided what's in the best interests of every New Zealander, we'll let you know."

Co-chair of Labour's Māori caucus, Willie Jackson, said while the previous National-government held the view nobody owns the water, that is still a live debate for this government.

"No that's something that still needs to be discussed and it's been a big issue for the last couple of years, so it's certainly something we haven't come to at the moment."

Mr Te Aho is also criticising Mr Parker's proposed structure of Kahui Wai Māori - a wide-reaching Māori advisory group to consult the government, primarily, on water issues.

In his email to ministers he said the Forum wanted to appoint half of the group's representatives, and the Crown the other half.

Mr Parker has yet to respond to that proposal but does want to consult more widely than the last government.

Asked whether it was ever going to be possible to satisfy the iwi leaders on freshwater issues, Mr Parker said: "time will tell''.

This is yet another issue where coalition partners Labour and New Zealand First have to consider their original positions and try to reach a compromise that not only keeps faith with their supporters but is enough to seal the deal with Māori.

The previous government failed to make any ground in the last decade - Māori will now be looking to the courts for a favourable outcome, and an opportunity to break the political deadlock.

Aerial view of Huka Falls, Taupo / New Zealand
Aerial view of Huka Falls, Taupo / New Zealand. Source: istock.com
The casino operator, SkyCity Entertainment, has reported a record full year profit as its New Zealand business improved, and its high rollers business recovered.

The net profit for the year ended June was $169.5 million compared with last year's $44.9m, which included a large writedown in the value of its Darwin casino.

SkyCity's chief executive Graeme Stephens said the recovery in the international business and a return to earnings growth in Australia were particularly encouraging.

"Set alongside the continued growth of our flagship Auckland property on a record previous corresponding period and a solid result from our Hamilton site, the group's performance provides us with confidence that we can continue to deliver on our key strategic initiatives and major projects over the coming year," he said.

SkyCity's normalised net profit, which takes out one-off items and better reflects the underlying business, was up 10 per cent to $169.95m.

Group revenue was dominated by the flagship Auckland casino, where revenue rose 3 per cent, while earnings in the international high rollers business rose 39 per cent.

The company's Australian casinos in Adelaide and Darwin were mixed, with the former's earnings fractionally higher, while the latter fell by 1 percent.

SkyCity has had the Darwin establishment up for sale and said it had received indicative bids that were above book value.

The smaller New Zealand casinos in Hamilton and Queenstown had improved returns.

Mr Stephens said the $700m international convention centre and hotel complex being built by Fletcher Construction remained about six months behind schedule but should be completed by the middle of next year.

It has a number of major conventions already booked for 2020.

He said the extra costs by the delays to the project should be covered by liquidated damages provisions but the legal situation would be reviewed later in the year.

Mr Stephens said trading at the start of the year has continued on from the strong end of the past year and the outlook for the full year is one of modest growth.

He said longer term SkyCity would be looking at hotel projects here and in Australia and also explore developing an online casino operation to counter growing competition from that area.

The company's full-year dividend was maintained at 20 cents a share.

Pokie machines. Source: 1 NEWS
