Air NZ to bring Kiwis, Fijians home with repatriation flights

Air New Zealand today has begun services to and from Fiji to assist the Fijian government to repatriate its citizens, and bring Kiwis home.

A flight headed to Nadi took off from Auckland just after 11.00am today with Fiji citizens onboard.

A return service is expected to repatriate New Zealanders who have been in Fiji since the Covid-19 travel restrictions were implemented.

Air New Zealand’s country manager of Fiji, Zeena Sahib, said the airline is very happy to be supporting the safe return of Fijians to their home country.

“There are a number of Fijian passport holders who have been in New Zealand for an extended period of time due to Covid-19-related border restrictions.”

People who want to travel to Fiji and meet border restrictions for entry are being encouraged to contact the airline to arrange travel. 

