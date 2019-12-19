Air NZ braces for busiest day of the year - and warns of five-year ban for misbehaving travellers

Tomorrow is going to be the busiest day of the year for Air New Zealand, with more than 60,000 customers set to take to the air.

It's five days before Christmas and more than 600 flights will be operating across the country.

With so many people expected at the airport, Air New Zealand general manager Todd Grace warns customers to be patient and allow extra time to get to and through the airport.

"Naturally airports are going to be much busier than usual so we're asking customers to be as patient as possible as our staff both on the ground and in the air work to get everyone to their holiday destination," he said in a statement today.

Misbehaving passengers won't just end up on Santa's naughty list this year - they could be banned from the airline's flights for up to five years.

Mr Grace also asks people to be respectful to each other and airline staff over the busy summer season, warning they will ban people from travelling on the airline if necessary.

"We want all our customers to have an enjoyable experience and won’t tolerate poor behavior toward each other or our staff."

The busy season lasts until January 6.

