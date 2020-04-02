Air NZ averaging about two passengers per flight during coronavirus lockdown, exec says

An Air New Zealand executive has shared some alarming statistics to highlight how necessary the domestic flight schedule change is.

The airline's new limited domestic flight schedule has started today which sees it reducing flights by 95 per cent compared to pre-coronavirus outbreak levels.

Air New Zealand's chief revenue officer Cam Wallace shared the "stark stats" on Twitter today. Yesterday, the airline had 89 scheduled flights, carrying 165 passengers. Those numbers work out to be around two-three people per flight.

"Thurs- we had 89 scheduled flights, we carried 165 pax. Averages suggest distancing at 10 metres wasn’t an issue. I think usually say these number are commercially sensitive, not now!", wrote Mr Wallace.

The airline's new limited domestic flight schedule will only be available for essential travel under alert level four.