Air NZ and Qantas team up in codeshare agreement making domestic travel easier for Aussies and Kiwis

Qantas and Air New Zealand have launched a codeshare agreement making travel between the two countries easier.

Airbus A321neo in Air New Zealand livery

The agreement will be applied to 115 domestic routes in New Zealand and Australia, the two airlines announced in Sydney today.

Travellers will benefit from shorter connection times, faster overall journey times and more onward flight options for customers on each carrier's domestic networks, both airlines said in a statement.

The agreement comes ahead of Air NZ’s parting with Virgin Australia at the end of October.

NZ Herald reports that Air New Zealand codes will be added on up to 85 Qantas routes within Australia while Qantas intends to add its codes on up to 30 domestic Air NZ routes.

Air NZ chief executive Christopher Luxon said both airlines will be able to offer customers an improved experience when they make domestic connections in both countries.

"While the two airlines will continue to compete very strongly across all markets, Air New Zealand and Qantas are known for having a commitment to innovation, customer service excellence, operational performance and safety," he said.

Mr Luxon also said that "over time" the airlines could explore areas of mutual interest together, including biofuels research and freight opportunities. 

