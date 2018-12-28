Air NZ adds hundreds of extra flights to regions in wake of Jetstar withdrawal

Air New Zealand is adding over 500 extra domestic flights in early 2020 to make up for the loss of regional Jetstar services.

Last month, Jetstar confirmed it is going ahead with plans to withdraw from regional services in New Zealand - meaning routes to places like Nelson, Napier, New Plymouth and Palmerston North will end on November 30.

However, Air New Zealand announced today that 586 new one-way flights will help make up for the loss from January to March next year.

They include routes between Auckland and Napier, New Plymouth, Nelson and Palmerston North, as well as between Nelson and Wellington.

This December, the airline will also add an extra 253 one-way services to the same routes.

Air New Zealand acting chief executive officer Jeff McDowall says the airline has been working hard to look at how best to utilise its turboprop aircraft and crew to support routes impacted by Jetstar’s withdrawal.

“We’re pleased to be able to get behind regional New Zealand by adding these extra services, particularly during the summer months.

These additional services reflect an increase of nearly 50,000 extra seats to and from regional New Zealand from December through to the end of March.”