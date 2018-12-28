TODAY |

Air NZ adds hundreds of extra flights to regions in wake of Jetstar withdrawal

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Air New Zealand
Travel

Air New Zealand is adding over 500 extra domestic flights in early 2020 to make up for the loss of regional Jetstar services.

Last month, Jetstar confirmed it is going ahead with plans to withdraw from regional services in New Zealand - meaning routes to places like Nelson, Napier, New Plymouth and Palmerston North will end on November 30.

However, Air New Zealand announced today that 586 new one-way flights will help make up for the loss from January to March next year.

They include routes between Auckland and Napier, New Plymouth, Nelson and Palmerston North, as well as between Nelson and Wellington.

This December, the airline will also add an extra 253 one-way services to the same routes.

Air New Zealand acting chief executive officer Jeff McDowall says the airline has been working hard to look at how best to utilise its turboprop aircraft and crew to support routes impacted by Jetstar’s withdrawal.

“We’re pleased to be able to get behind regional New Zealand by adding these extra services, particularly during the summer months.

These additional services reflect an increase of nearly 50,000 extra seats to and from regional New Zealand from December through to the end of March.”

Air New Zealand is also assisting affected Jetstar customers with a special fare. Eligible customers can email jqsupport@airnz.co.nz with proof of their affected Jetstar ticket.

Air New Zealand plane (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Air New Zealand
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:47
Women who died in crash with commercial truck near Rakaia were married Australian couple
2
Warnings issued after nearly 40 Auckland beaches contaminated by faeces
3
Cook Islands man returns to now-deserted island to find mother's grave - 'It was spiritual'
4
Paul Gallen leaves radio host with suspected broken rib as prank goes wrong
5
John Armstrong's opinion: Ardern's ‘deft, yet ruthless piece of politics’ left Shane Jones, Winston Peters humiliated
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Some teacher aides forced to rely on food parcels and petrol vouchers due to low wages and job insecurity

Moving Auckland's port north would be 'stupid' according to Auckland Chamber of Commerce
00:54

Jacinda Ardern says she doesn’t see Ports of Auckland's future as ‘necessarily being political’

Search underway for female kayaker reported missing off Auckland's Great Barrier Island last night