Air NZ adds 31 red flights ahead of MIQ room release

Air New Zealand has announced an additional 31 'red' flights to their schedule in December for those wishing to return from Australia before the end of the year.

Air New Zealand Boeing 787 Source: istock.com

It comes as the Government is set to release another 3800 MIQ rooms at 6pm on Tuesday for places in the final three months of the year.

The ‘red’ (quarantine) flights will sit alongside the current ‘green’ (quarantine free) flights available in the booking system and will be labelled accordingly. The airline’s ‘red’ services flight numbers will start with NZ8, the ‘green’ services will start with NZ1.

As quarantine-free travel with Australia is paused up until the end of November, the airline still has green (quarantine-free) flights available to book from December.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty says so long as there are MIQ spaces available in New Zealand, the airline will continue to operate flights to reconnect customers with their friends and whānau.

Fresh batch of MIQ spots available from 6pm

“We understand this continues to be a very distressing time for people trying to get home. We’re committed to doing everything we can to get customers back to where they need to be as safely and quickly as possible," she said.

“There are plenty of seats available so we are confident that if customers secure an MIQ space they will be able to book onto one of our red flights.

“As we head toward Christmas and summer holidays we are looking forward to reconnecting customers with their loved ones in Aotearoa.”

December red flight schedule:

NZ886 MEL-AKL Wed + Sun 12.20pm 1-29 December

NZ862 SYD-AKL Mon + Thu 2.45pm 2-30 December

NZ846 BNE-AKL Tue + Sat 3.40pm 4-28 December

NZ864 SYD-AKL Fri 12.45pm 3-31 December