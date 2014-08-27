Air New Zealand wins employment dispute against country's largest pilots' union

Air New Zealand has won a dispute with the country's largest pilots' union, which it said had been attempting to cherry-pick the good parts of other groups' collective employment agreements without having to accept the bad.

Four of the Supreme Court's bench of five judges today ruled in favour of the national carrier, dismissing an appeal by the New Zealand Air Line Pilots Association.

The dispute centred on one clause in NZALPA's collective agreement, described as a ratchet clause.

In the clause the parties agree "any agreement entered into by the company with any other pilot employee group which is more favourable than provided for in this agreement will be passed on to pilots covered by this agreement".

The union invoked this clause when they wanted to claim a more favourable pay rise for pilots of Boeing 747s and second officers after Air New Zealand had agreed with the Federation of Air New Zealand Pilots, a newer and smaller union, to provide a pay rise of 13 per cent - more than the NZALPA collective agreement provided for.

Air NZ argued each of the terms agreed to in the FANZP collective was conditional on the total deal being struck, meaning NZALPA would have to take the concessions made by the other union to get the benefits they desired.

The Employments Relations Authority agreed with Air NZ, while the Employment Court in 2014 found in favour of the pilots.

The Court of Appeal reinstated the ERA's finding in favour of Air NZ, after a dispute over whether the court had jurisdiction in the case.

The Supreme Court found the Employment Court judge had wrongly taken into account negotiations between the two parties and their intentions and confirmed the Court of Appeal had jurisdiction.

Friday's ruling would normally mean the case would be sent back to the Employment Court, but it hasn't been in this case.

That's because the two groups hadn't pursued arguments over the possible meanings of the clause in the collective agreement and because the appeal had only been approved on the question of court jurisdiction.

The majority judgement stressed that, while its finding meant that the union claim has failed, it had only found that the union's interpretation was incorrect, not that Air New Zealand's interpretation was correct.

Justice Susan Glazebrook, in her dissenting ruling, said the appeal court hadn't identified any errors of interpretive principle by the Employment Court.