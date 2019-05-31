TODAY |

Air New Zealand wins diversity and inclusion award at international event

Air New Zealand has today been awarded the inaugural Diversity & Inclusion Team Award at the 2019 International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting held in Seoul, Korea.

The award recognises Air New Zealand as a company who leads the way for diversity and inclusion, particularly in the aviation industry.

The airline was chosen unanimously as the winner after 70 written and video submissions were made from other airlines around the world.

Judges say Air New Zealand's diversity programme is authentic, impressive and 'a source of inspiration for other global airlines.'

"Celebrating diversity in the workforce leverages our people's unique backgrounds, qualities and contributions and allows us to bring our authentic and best selves to work every day," Air New Zealand's Chief People Officer Jodie King said in a statement.

The airline launched it's first diversity and inclusion strategy in 2013.

Air New Zealand says it has since elevated its gender diversity by increasing the number of female staff in the senior leadership team, going from 16 per cent in 2013 to 43 per cent in 2019.

Women Pilots Inspiring the Next Generation (WINGS), a group within the airline have worked to encourage more women to consider aviation as a career path as the global average of female pilots currently sits at five per cent.

Air New Zealand says it continues to focus on growing its percentage of female pilots across its regional and jet fleet which currently sits at 7.4 per cent.

The airline says it also puts focus on cultural competency within all areas of the business and plans to increase the number of Māori and Pasifika employees in leadership roles.

Air New Zealand Boeing 787 (file picture).
Air New Zealand Boeing 787 (file picture). Source: istock.com
