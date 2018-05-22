 

Air New Zealand warns of delays today due to rough weather

Air New Zealand is warning passengers on its network to check their flight details as some delays are possible today due to bad weather.

An Air New Zealand plane had to circle over Tauranga Airport for almost two hours yesterday.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Rough weather has impacted many parts of the North Island overnight and it is due to continue for much of today.

Auckland Airport's arrivals and departures board is already showing delays to numerous services.

Passengers can keep up to date with arrivals and departures by visiting the Air New Zealand website here.

For a full weather forecast for your area, see our weather page here.

