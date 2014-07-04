Air New Zealand warns that Airpoints customer data may have been breached

Air New Zealand is warning Airpoints members that some of their data may have been breached in a cyber attack.

While scant on details, the airline emailed customers today apologising and warning them to be on the lookout for phishing emails.

"We're sorry to advise that some of your personal information may have been affected by a recent phishing incident relating to two Air New Zealand staff accounts," spokesperson Jeremy O'Brien said.

The company did not say exactly how many accounts were possibly compromised, only that about 3.5% of all Airpoints customers had been affected, and those people had been contacted individually.

"While your Airpoints account was not accessed, some information relating to your membership profile may have been visible in our internal documents.

"Your Airpoints password and your credit card details are not affected.

"We have secured the two affected accounts and are conducting a thorough investigation.

"We're also focused on further hardening our security processes to help prevent any similar incidents from happening in the future.

"We would encourage you to be on the lookout for phishing emails over the next few months."