Air New Zealand uses NASA technology to enhance sleep for passengers

Technology originally developed for astronauts is being adopted by Air New Zealand as it becomes the first airline in the world to launch a new temperature-regulating pillow.

The pillow is coated with Outlast, a product that was developed for use in space gloves to protect against extreme temperature fluctuations and keep hands cool.

In a statement today, the company said it was always looking to innovate in order to make flights more comfortable.

“We know quality sleep is important to our passengers, particularly those travelling in business premier on our long-haul routes. This pillow allows passengers to lay on the side that regulates their temperature or sleep on the regular side, which ultimately gives them more control over their environment,” Air New Zealand senior manager of customer experience Niki Chave said.

The temperature-regulating product absorbs heat as the skin gets hot and as the skin cools the heat is released.