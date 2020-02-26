Air New Zealand unveils news lie-flat product for economy section

Following on from its sky couch product, Air New Zealand is investigating whether it will introduce new lie-flat pods in economy.

The economy skynest would provide six full-length lie-flat pods.

“We have a tremendous amount of development work underway looking at product innovations we can bring across all cabins of the aircraft," chief marketing and customer officer Mike Tod said in a statement.

"A clear pain point for economy travellers on long-haul flights is the inability to stretch out. The development of the economy skynest is a direct response to that challenge."

The success or otherwise of Air New Zealand's new Auckland- New York route will determine whether it will be introduced.

The length of the pods would be over 200cm, with a width over 58cm.

Each pod will have a full-sized pillow, sheets and blanket, ear plugs and privacy curtain.

In response to a question from 1 NEWS, the company said it had yet to determine the price "and are still assessing the commercial proposition and viability of this product".

Earlier this week, Air New Zealand said that it expects to suffer a drop in earnings in the 2020 financial year of between $35 million and $75 million due to coronavirus.