Air New Zealand trials edible coffee cups to reduce waste

Air New Zealand is trialling vanilla-flavoured edible cups in place of throw-away ones in a bid to reduce its waste.

The airline serves more than eight million cups of coffee each year, and while their current cups are compostable, Air New Zealand senior manager customer experience Niki Chave said the ultimate goal would be to rid them from landfills all together.

She said the leakproof and vanilla-flavoured cups have already been a hit with customers using them for drinks and desserts.

The initiative is in collaboration with New Zealand company twiice. Its co-founder Jamie Cashmore said the edible cups were proving that innovative ways of packaging are achievable.

"It’s terrific that Air New Zealand has partnered with us to showcase to its customers and the world that a little bit of Kiwi ingenuity and innovation could have a really positive impact on the environment, while at the same time delivering a really cool and tasty customer experience," Mr Cashmore said.

The twiice edible cup trial backs up Air New Zealand’s recent switch to plant-based cups on board all aircraft and in lounges. The plant-based cups are made from paper and corn instead of plastic, which enables the cup to break down in a commercial composter. Switching to plant-based cups is expected to prevent around 15 million cups from going to landfill annually.