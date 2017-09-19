Air New Zealand takes drastic measures over fuel crisis by restricting ticket sales, impacting thousands of customers

Air New Zealand have announced they are taking drastic measures by restricting ticket sales and halting sales of some international services altogether, due to the ongoing fuel crisis.

The airline has released a statement saying they expect up to 3000 customers will be impacted by cancellations tomorrow with around 6000 inconvenienced by unexpected schedule changes.

Petrol companies have asked airlines to reduce their fuel consumption to 30 per cent of normal levels while the Marsden Point refinery pipeline is fixed.

Air New Zealand began refuelling long-haul aircraft at Wellington Airport today in an effort to reduce fuel uptake in Auckland.

"Our teams are working hard on solutions and we are communicating to impacted customers as quickly as we can. We appreciate their continued patience as we respond to this developing situation," Air New Zealand Chief Operations Integrity and Standards Officer Captain David Morgan says.

Meanwhile, Z Energy announced thirteen of their petrol stations in Auckland have run out of 95 petrol.

A spokesperson said it's a distribution issue and there is no need to "panic buy".