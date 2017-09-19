 

Air New Zealand takes drastic measures over fuel crisis by restricting ticket sales, impacting thousands of customers

Air New Zealand have announced they are taking drastic measures by restricting ticket sales and halting sales of some international services altogether, due to the ongoing fuel crisis.

There are signs of trouble at the pump as one retailer cuts supply of high-grade petrol.
The airline has released a statement saying they expect up to 3000 customers will be impacted by cancellations tomorrow with around 6000 inconvenienced by unexpected schedule changes.

Petrol companies have asked airlines to reduce their fuel consumption to 30 per cent of normal levels while the Marsden Point refinery pipeline is fixed.

Air New Zealand began refuelling long-haul aircraft at Wellington Airport today in an effort to reduce fuel uptake in Auckland.

"Our teams are working hard on solutions and we are communicating to impacted customers as quickly as we can. We appreciate their continued patience as we respond to this developing situation," Air New Zealand Chief Operations Integrity and Standards Officer Captain David Morgan says.

Meanwhile, Z Energy announced thirteen of their petrol stations in Auckland have run out of 95 petrol.

A spokesperson said it's a distribution issue and there is no need to "panic buy".

The Northland pipeline is expected to be repaired by Sunday, but it will take longer to return to normal service. 

Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins says she’s been told fuel will start flowing to Wiri as early as next Sunday.

Fuel crisis latest: Thirteen Z stations run out of 95 petrol as public servants urged to 'defer non-essential' air travel via Auckland
The supply to Auckland Airport has been cut and airlines have been told to find somewhere else to fill up their planes.

Pipeline leak latest: Jet fuel set to flow to Auckland from Sunday

