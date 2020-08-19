Air New Zealand 'strongly encouraging' but not enforcing testing of staff in Auckland

Air New Zealand says it's confident its Covid-19 precautions are working, despite only requiring staff to get tested and isolate for 48 hours if they're returning from a high-risk layover.

In a statement today, the airline outlined its processes and says they're set in conjunction with Ministry of Health officials.

It comes after Health Minister Chris Hipkins said he wasn't "100 per cent convinced" with the airline crew protocols.

Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran says any crew who are symptomatic are made to quarantine after re-entering New Zealand.

Despite the criticism, he claims the current procedures are robust.

"We know these have been working because since early April, we haven’t had a case of Covid-19 in the airline."

New Zealand's largest Covid-19 cluster, a wedding in Bluff that led to 98 cases and multiple deaths, was linked to an Air New Zealand flight attendant. At the time, air staff weren't made to isolate after travel.

The only air crew required to get a Covid-19 test are those returning from high-risk locations, including San Francisco and Los Angeles. They're made to isolate for 48 hours after returning and isolate until their test results are back.

Air NZ also says it's "strongly encouraging" its staff based at Auckland Airport to get tested for Covid-19, but isn't enforcing it.

On all flights, crew are required to wear masks and gloves when dealing with passengers or full PPE if interacting with unwell passengers, Air NZ says.

Medium-risk layovers such as Hong Kong, Shanghai and Narita require crew to wear masks and gloves when heading through the terminal, and need to isolate in the hotels while using private crew transport to get there.

They're not allowed to meet other crew while on the layover or use the hotel gym or pool, while limiting trips outside to one hour within a 24-hour period.

The most stringent restrictions are for those travelling to high-risk layovers. They need to follow the same restrictions as the medium-risk, except aren't allowed outside at all, and all their food must be delivered to their rooms.

After returning home they're made to isolate for 48 hours, get a Covid-19 test, then keep isolating until their test results are back.

People travelling to Hong Kong, China or Samoa are made to undergo Covid-19 testing either before departing, after arriving, or both, Air NZ says.

Air NZ says it also segregates its A320 crew so they're not operating internationally and domestically, as well as thoroughly cleaning the aircraft and providing hand sanitiser on-board and in airports.

"[Air New Zealand is] strongly encouraging Auckland Airport-based staff to be tested in response to the recent outbreak in Auckland," the airline says.

"This has resulted in huge numbers of staff presenting for voluntary tests."