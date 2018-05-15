Air New Zealand stings customers with major ticket price rise

Source:
Air Zealand’s domestic fares will increase by five per cent from Thursday.
The airline confirmed it could no longer maintain existing prices with rising costs, including the price of jet fuel.
"We are increasing domestic airfares by five per cent in response to operational cost pressures, including labour, fuel, goods and services, which we're unable to continue to absorb," a spokeswoman told 1 NEWS.
The price of international fares are also understood to be under review with jet fuel prices having increased by 54 per cent in the last year.
