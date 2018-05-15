 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Air New Zealand stings customers with major ticket price rise

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Air Zealand’s domestic fares will increase by five per cent from Thursday.

The airline is blaming rising fuel prices for hiking its prices five per cent.
Source: 1 NEWS

The airline confirmed it could no longer maintain existing prices with rising costs, including the price of jet fuel.

"We are increasing domestic airfares by five per cent in response to operational cost pressures, including labour, fuel, goods and services, which we're unable to continue to absorb," a spokeswoman told 1 NEWS.

The price of international fares are also understood to be under review with jet fuel prices having increased by 54 per cent in the last year. 

Related

Transport

Travel

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Two more retail chains caught underpaying staff - Briscoes and Hannahs

00:38
2
The Deputy Prime Minister aimed his wit at the opposition during an engaging Question Time in Parliament.

Watch: 'That's not a very good question!' Winston Peters' wisecrack at National leaves Paula Bennett unimpressed

3

Man dies at Christchurch swimming pool

00:49
4
After going down 32-0 to the Roosters on Saturday the Warriors players let out some of their frustrations on each other.

Watch: 'We're going to the death' - Ruben Wiki gets stuck into players as Warriors go all out in brutal contact session

00:44
5
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Video: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his dairy cows are taken for slaughter, amid spread of cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis


Live stream: Seven Sharp

Watch Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells live from 7pm weekdays.

00:31
The convicted sex offender, formerly known as Neville Cooper, originally founded the closed community in 1969 in North Canterbury.

Hopeful Christian, founder of West Coast religious sect Gloriavale, dies - report

Hopeful Christian, previously known as Neville Cooper, founded Gloriavale in 1969.

00:44
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Video: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his dairy cows are taken for slaughter, amid spread of cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis

Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to the works in Christchurch as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.


Police have taken civil proceedings against the Head Hunters gang in Christchurch.

Head Hunter gang member allegedly involved in 'unprovoked, malicious assault' on motorists while on Johnny Danger memorial ride in Auckland

A man was punched unconscious by a Head Hunter gang member after a minor crash during the ride.

01:52
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A patchwork of rain and shine throughout the country today

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 