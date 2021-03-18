Air New Zealand starting Auckland to Hobart flights once trans-Tasman bubble up and running

People will be able to fly between Auckland and the Australian city of Hobart once the trans-Tasman travel bubble is up and running.

Air New Zealand plane (file picture). Source: istock.com

Hobart was this afternoon announced by Air New Zealand as their tenth Australian destination.

The national carrier will be launching a non-stop service between Auckland and Hobart twice a week once quarantine-free travel between the two countries has reopened.

1 NEWS understands the trans-Tasman bubble could reopen as early as mid-April.

However, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday that she did not "want there to be moving goalposts".

"I want to present people with some definitive dates that they can plan around," she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says the new route is expected to provide a "much-needed economic boost for New Zealand's tourism industry at a time when it's needed most".

"Our Hobart-Auckland route will open a direct link between 540,000 potential Tasmanian tourists and our biggest city, with regional hot spots like Queenstown and Rotorua a short skip away."

The flights will be on offer on Thursdays and Sundays using the A320neo fleet to "make the most of domestic connectivity and provide the best long weekend options for travellers," Foran says.

read more Ardern assures Kiwis that plans for trans-Tasman bubble are being worked on 'very, very hard'

"We know Tasmanians love to visit New Zealand and this direct service to Auckland will make it that much easier to get out into our great outdoors and access our winter playgrounds," he says.

While New Zealand will be a key destination for Tasmanians, the route to Australia'a second-oldest city is expected to open up opportunities for Kiwis too.

"I think New Zealanders will be blown away with what they discover in Tasmania, from world class art and culture, to the food and wine scene, spectacular landscapes and an abundance of wildlife."

Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein says the airline will be flying between the two cities year-round "subject to final contract agreement and government and regulatory approval".