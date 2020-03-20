Air New Zealand staff test positive for coronavirus

Air New Zealand staff received an email yesterday advising there have been multiple positive Covid-19 coronavirus tests among its staff.

It’s understood two or three staff members have tested positive for Covid-19.

Both the Ministry of Health and Air New Zealand would not confirm this information this morning. Both have pointed to today’s All of Government briefing at 1pm where details of new cases of Covid-19 will be released.

Air New Zealand has said they will put out a statement after today’s 1pm briefing.

The news today comes after earlier in the week, Air New Zealand announced it was putting out additional aircraft, including larger models, to ensure as many Kiwis as possible can arrive home before the country went into lockdown at midnight on Wednesday.

The airline continues to operate commercial flights domestically and internationally amid the lockdown.

Last Friday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced a rescue package for the airline to keep running.