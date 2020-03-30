Air New Zealand reveals number of employees who have tested positive for Covid-19

Air New Zealand has revealed how many of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19, but says almost all have already recovered.

Thirty staff have been diagnosed with the virus and 25 have recovered, an Air New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS today.

The remaining five cases are recovering at home.

Not all of the sick staff were air crew and some cases weren't linked to their employment with the airline, the spokesperson says.

Air New Zealand's international flight crews are exempt from the mandatory 14-day isolation period upon arriving back into the country, as other arrivals have to.

The exception is for flights coming back from Los Angeles which present a "slightly heightened risk", the airline says.

"Air New Zealand continues to strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines for air crew and has not had a positive case in the past 12 days."

A staff member has been identified as the source of the Bluff wedding cluster, which has led to two deaths.