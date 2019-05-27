Air New Zealand to resume Auckland to Tokyo flights

Air New Zealand has announced it will be resuming passenger flights to Narita, Tokyo later this month.

A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner with Air New Zealand livery edited on to it. Source: Air NZ

The airline’s Auckland-Narita route hasn’t been operating since March 30 due to Covid-19 restrictions which saw their international routes slashed by 95 per cent.

Air New Zealand will operate one return service per week on its Auckland-Narita route with the first flight departing Auckland on 25 June.

“We’re pleased to be able to welcome customers back onboard as we restart services to Narita this month, however, we know the rebuilding of our international network is going to take considerable time,” Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says.

Before Covid-19 hit, the airline operated up to 10 services per week between Auckland and Narita.

The schedule for Auckland-Narita is as follows:

25 June NZ99 787-9 Dreamliner Auckland 11:15pm Narita 7:20am Thursday

27 June NZ90 787-9 Dreamliner Narita 3:30pm Auckland 5:05am Saturday

From 30 June NZ99 787-9 Dreamliner Auckland 11:15pm Narita 7:20am Tuesday