Air New Zealand restarts two domestic routes after Covid-19 disruption

With a global pandemic bringing Air New Zealand’s international flights to a halt the company has turned its attention to restarting its domestic flights.

Source: Seven Sharp

From today the airline will restart its services to Taupō and Timaru.

The first flight will take off from Auckland to Taupō at 1.35pm with a returning flight at 2pm.

The first Wellington to Timaru flight will take off at 12.35pm with a returning flight at 1pm.

The airline's Head of Tourism and Regional Affairs Reuben Levermore says the airline is pleased to be flying to Taupō and Timaru.

“Restarting both our Taupō-Auckland and Timaru-Wellington routes today is great news for these towns and their wider regions and we hope locals get behind these services.”

Today’s announcement sees Air New Zealand operating 20 domestic destination serviced by the airline pre-Covid-19.

“Initially we will operate three return services a week on both routes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” says Mr Levermore.

“From 6 July this will increase to nine return services per week on both our Taupō and Timaru routes.”

Today’s announcement has been welcomed by Taupō and Timaru mayors.

“The resumption of domestic air travel is great for the country and fantastic for the Taupō District,” says Taupō Mayor David Trewavas.