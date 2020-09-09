Air New Zealand releases 160,000 fares under $50 as physical distancing requirements eased

National carrier Air New Zealand is releasing thousands of cheap flights to thank Kiwis after the government today announced the relaxation of the physical distancing requirement for airlines.

As of today, airlines will no longer have to leave a seat between passengers - meaning thousands of seats are now available to book.

Air New Zealand said more than 180,000 fares are now available for under $50 across all 20 New Zealand airports it flies to.

Chief executive Greg Foran said 2020 has been a hard year to plan travel, but the removal of the physical distancing requirements will help.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer 160,000 of these fares for under $50, with 9000 of these available during the upcoming school holidays.

"This is our way of saying thanks to our customers for their support over the past few months.

"While our borders are closed, we know Kiwis are keen to get out and explore or visit friends and family, so we want to make travel as easy as possible – and this is also great news for local tourism.

"We had been planning for physical distancing up until late this week, so this news allows us to immediately make those seats available for those who want to travel in the coming days.

"It's also important to note the removal of physical distancing doesn’t mean it's not safe to fly – our crew will continue to wear masks, and face coverings are still a requirement for customers.