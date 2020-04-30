Air New Zealand reflects on 80th birthday, acknowledges uncertain times ahead

Air New Zealand is putting on a brave face to celebrate its 80th birthday today as the New Zealand airline continues to battle with the worldwide fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Air New Zealand officials said this morning they are reflecting on some special memories from the past eight decades to celebrate the occasion even with the “recent turbulence experienced by the aviation industry”.

“Since its first TEAL flight to Sydney, a nine-hour journey using a Short S30 flying boat on 30 April 1940, Air New Zealand has connected Kiwis and their products with the world,” the company said today.

“The airline has also played a key role representing New Zealand on the world stage with its world class service delivery, operational excellence, passion for innovation with its safety videos and products like the SkyCouch, and commitment to sustainability.”

Chief marketing and customer officer Mike Tod says the 80th birthday is a time to reflect on milestones and thank New Zealanders for their continued support of the airline – in both the good and bad times.

“While this birthday sees the airline operating in some of the most extraordinary circumstances in its 80-year history, the heart and passion of our people remain as strong as it was on that historic first day of operation,” Mr Tod said.

“The Kiwi can-do spirit is woven into everything we do and we look forward to building on the legacy of the past 80 years as we open a new chapter in our airline’s history and begin the rebuilding process after the severe impact of Covid-19.”

Air New Zealand’s international network has been reduced by 95 per cent during the coronavirus pandemic, with 1500 cabin crew losing their jobs in the process. A further 2000 could also lose their jobs this year.