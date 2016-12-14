Air New Zealand ranked near top spot in international aviation safety survey

Air New Zealand has scored second in a list of airlines with the best safety record in 2016.

Cathay Pacific retained its spot as the carrier with the best safety record, according to the study by the Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Centre (JACDEC), carried out for air industry magazine Aero International.

The information will be published on January 18 but has been obtained by new agency dpa early.

Air New Zealand is second, Hainan Airlines third and Qatar Airways fourth, according to dpa.