Air New Zealand puts further hold on booking flights to Australia

Bookings to Australia have been put further on hold by Air New Zealand as Covid-19 restrictions across the ditch continue.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Australian government has extended a cap on the number of international arrivals in the country until October 24.

Currently, there is a limit of 25 passenger arrivals per flight into Brisbane and around 40 passenger arrivals per flight into Sydney while none are currently permitted into Melbourne.

Air New Zealand's Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Cam Wallace says the airline is placing a hold on future bookings to Melbourne until late October.

“We know this is not an ideal situation for people wanting to return home to Australia and our teams are working to minimise disruption to customers as much as possible.

“When it comes to flights to Sydney, we do have availability from early September for those who wish to book.