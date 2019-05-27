TODAY |

Air New Zealand to purchase eight new Boeing Dreamliner planes

Kim Baker Wilson
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Air New Zealand

The wait is over for aviation fans and the aviation industry as Air New Zealand announces who it's chosen to provide aircraft for its long-haul fleet.

Boeing has been chosen to give eight Dreamliner 787-10 planes will be flying with Air New Zealand livery from 2022.

A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner with Air New Zealand livery edited on to it.
A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner with Air New Zealand livery edited on to it. Source: Air NZ

CEO Christopher Luxon says it's an investment worth $2.7 billion.

He says it's a new chapter for the airline, and today is an exciting one for workers, customers and the country.

The new planes are replacing the existing 777-200 aircraft and are expected to be much more fuel efficient.

The airline is calling it a "significant investment" in long-haul, wide-body planes.

A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner in service for Singapore Airlines.
A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner in service for Singapore Airlines. Source: Alex Wilson/Wikimedia Commons

Air New Zealand suffered a profit slump at its last announcement, with net profit after taxation for the six months to December down 34% to $152 million.

"I want to emphasise again how excited we are about our future," Mr Luxon said.

"Today we're opening up a new world of possibility for our airline, and for our country," he said.

    Chief Executive Christopher Luxon says the new Boeing 787-10s are a significant step up from the current fleet. Source: 1 NEWS
