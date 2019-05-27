Air New Zealand to purchase eight new Boeing Dreamliner planes

The wait is over for aviation fans and the aviation industry as Air New Zealand announces who it's chosen to provide aircraft for its long-haul fleet.
Boeing has been chosen to give eight Dreamliner 787-10 planes will be flying with Air New Zealand livery from 2022.
CEO Christopher Luxon says it's an investment worth $2.7 billion.
He says it's a new chapter for the airline, and today is an exciting one for workers, customers and the country.
The new planes are replacing the existing 777-200 aircraft and are expected to be much more fuel efficient.
The airline is calling it a "significant investment" in long-haul, wide-body planes.
Air New Zealand suffered a profit slump at its last announcement, with net profit after taxation for the six months to December down 34% to $152 million.
"I want to emphasise again how excited we are about our future," Mr Luxon said.
"Today we're opening up a new world of possibility for our airline, and for our country," he said.