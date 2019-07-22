TODAY |

Air New Zealand plane lands at Christchurch Airport after reports of smoke in cabin

Fire crews were scrambled at Christchurch Airport after reports of smoke in the cabin of an Air New Zealand plane today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says the flight has landed.

Passengers are currently being unloaded from the aircraft and there are no reports of injuries.

Several fire trucks are in attendance and crews remain on scene to ascertain the cause of the smoke. 

In a statement, Air New Zealand said:

"Flight NZ5751 from Christchurch to Dunedin returned to Christchurch after a smoke indicator warning light illuminated.

"The aircraft landed safely shortly before 2.40pm and customers were immediately disembarked onto the tarmac as a precaution.

"The aircraft is now being checked following the incident." 

Flight NZ5751 from Christchurch to Dunedin returned safely to Christchurch and no one was injured. Source: 1 NEWS
