Air New Zealand opens up thousands of flights as partial trans-Tasman bubble announced

Air New Zealand has already opened up more than 12,000 seats to Sydney after Australia announced Kiwis can soon go to some destinations without going into isolation.

Yesterday, Australia announced New Zealanders can travel to NSW or the Northern Territory without having to quarantine, starting later this month.

In response, Air New Zealand says it's lifting its caps on several of its flights into Sydney, opening up more than 12,000 seats on flights into the city between now and January.

Chief executive Greg Foran says the company "understands the overriding need" to keep people safe around border re-openings.

"Kiwis wanting to reconnect with families and friends in Northern Territory and New South Wales will welcome this news and we look forward to hearing more about a complete Tasman safe zone soon," he told 1 NEWS.

The bubble is currently only one way - into Australia, from New Zealand. There are still no plans to reciprocate just yet and make travel from Australia into New Zealand as easy.

Jacinda Ardern said today the state of NSW is still warning their population that they are “not at this stage clear as to whether they still have community transmission".

“And that’s key for us, one of our criterion is 28 days clear, so there’s a bit of time yet before we would consider it safe,” the Labour leader says.

