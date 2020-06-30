Air New Zealand offers 150,000 cheap fares over summer

Air New Zealand is offering 150,000 cheap one-way fares over the summer.

Air Zealand plane at Christchurch Airport (file picture). Source: istock.com

The $60-and-under seats are available from the second half of November until mid February and are available to all of the airlines domestic locations.

Air New Zealand says the school holidays gave tourism a big boost and hopes the fares will encourage further travel.

Last month the national airline announced it was tapping into the $900 million government loan on offer to help it through the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In August Air New Zealand announced it posted an after-tax loss of $454m - one of the biggest corporate losses in New Zealand in recent memory.

The airline was forced to write down the cost of its planes and cut about 4000 staff earlier this year due to reduced travel since the pandemic began.