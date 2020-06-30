TODAY |

Air New Zealand offers 150,000 cheap fares over summer

Source: 

Air New Zealand is offering 150,000 cheap one-way fares over the summer.

Air Zealand plane at Christchurch Airport (file picture). Source: istock.com

The $60-and-under seats are available from the second half of November until mid February and are available to all of the airlines domestic locations.

Air New Zealand says the school holidays gave tourism a big boost and hopes the fares will encourage further travel.

Last month the national airline announced it was tapping into the $900 million government loan on offer to help it through the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In August Air New Zealand announced it posted an after-tax loss of $454m - one of the biggest corporate losses in New Zealand in recent memory.

The airline was forced to write down the cost of its planes and cut about 4000 staff earlier this year due to reduced travel since the pandemic began.

The tickets are on sale today and tomorrow.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Air New Zealand
Travel
Tourism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Little girl who's Jacinda Ardern's 'biggest fan' greets her with running hug at mall
2
Buzzing drone derails interview with Jacinda Ardern on Late Night Big Breakfast
3
Judith Collins answers 'very personal' question during offbeat Late Night Big Breakfast interview
4
Richie Mo'unga admits drop goal was 'definitely' on his mind in dying moments of Bledisloe draw
5
Ian Foster defends Rieko Ioane, says botched try not the reason for Bledisloe draw
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Avocado exports by air shrink, but industry adapts

Young candidates: 'There are so many other young people who could do an awesome job' - Greens' Luke Wijohn

Honey bees are on the swarm - here's what to do if they pay you a visit

Judge tells agitated Christchurch white supremacist to 'stop the noise' as parole breach charge dropped