Air New Zealand to make nearly 1500 cabin crew staff redundant

Air New Zealand is looking to make nearly 1500 cabin crew staff redundant as it continues to struggle with the financial fallout of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes after Air New Zealand confirmed the redundancy of nearly 400 pilots on Tuesday.

A total of up to 3500 staff roles could also be affected within the next year as the airline looks to reduce staff by up to 30 per cent. Air New Zealand previously employed 12,500 before the global outbreak of Covid-19.

The ongoing effects of Covid-19 has seen Air New Zealand forced to slash its international network to just 11 routes, while its domestic workload has been reduced to essential workers and freight only.

An internal email obtained by 1 NEWS shows the breakdown of staff being made redundant in the latest round of cuts.

Up to 300 full-time employees that are cabin crew of A320 aircraft, 950 "widebody" cabin crew across both 787 and 777 aircraft, and a further 210 "turboprop" cabin crew across ATR and Q300 craft are expected to be made redundant.

In a statement to media by E tū, the union's head of aviation hit out at the nature of the job cuts, labelling them as "the wrong move".

"Kiwis care about each other and about the success of our national carrier, so today's news that Air New Zealand wants to rush to axe 1500 cabin crew roles will be of real concern to the public," Savage says.

"The company's plan to lay off thousands of people while the country is still in lockdown is the wrong move. It's too rushed and it doesn't need to be.

"That is not what fair consultation looks like and is very disappointing to see a once proud company get it so wrong. They risk destroying the very organisation they are trying to save.

"The wage subsidy, Air New Zealand's cash reserves, and the Government loan means we have the time to properly work through a process and look to the future.

"We need time to develop plans for redeployment and repurposing, for retraining and a proper recovery for the airline. Only then can the company, with its workers, set themselves up for success. That's what New Zealand needs right now."