Air New Zealand to make more than 1300 cabin crew redundant - union

The union representing many Air New Zealand workers say employees have been left "devastated" after it says 1300 redundancies were confirmed.

A file image of Air New Zealand aircraft on the tarmac at Auckland Airport. Source: Luke Appleby/1 News

E tū said a total of 950 jobs would be lost on long and mid-haul flight crews, out of a total of 1600 positions.

For domestic crew, 300 would be made redundant, and 97 jobs would go from Air Nelson and Mt Cook Airline.

An unidentified cabin crew member told E tū they were "absolutely devastated".

"Air New Zealand values its staff less than its profit and shareholders, which so sad to see unfold.

"The company's process has been rushed, overbearing, heavy-handed, and uncompromising.

"I don't believe the feedback in the consultation process was ever truly evaluated or applied."

Air New Zealand said the process was "still ongoing".

"This is a very difficult time for many of our staff and we’re unable to provide further comment at this time."

Air New Zealand is in the process of re-assessing its staffing as it struggles with the almost total lack of flights.

On Monday, E tū revealed the company's plans to cut almost 300 jobs from its engineering and maintenance crews, with the union suggesting that it return jobs sent overseas to Singapore to New Zealand.