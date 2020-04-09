TODAY |

Air New Zealand job cuts rushed, poorly planned - union

Source: 

Air New Zealand has rushed into poorly made plans to cut nearly 1500 people's jobs, E tū union says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The national carrier continues to struggle as travel numbers have turned into a trickle. Source: 1 NEWS

The national carrier plans to lay off 1460 cabin crew staff as it burns through $14 million a month in crew salaries with almost no revenue.

E tū head of aviation Savage said the airline had sped into a redundancy process despite having access to the wage subsidy, the government loan, and its cash reserves.

He said union members accepted the scale of the problem but wanted a fair transition.

The airline was risking its good reputation by rushing into this, he said, and risked destroying the company.

Last week Air NZ said Covid-19 had slashed its revenue by more than $5 billion.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The airline’s looking to cut up to 3,500 jobs after suffering a drastic cut in demand due to the pandemic. Source: 1 NEWS

In a message to staff, chief executive Greg Foran said international travel made up two-thirds of the company's revenue and that was gone now for the forseeable future.

The airline is now expecting to earn less than $500 million this year. Before Covid-19, Air New Zealand had annual revenue of around $5.8 billion and a profit of $374 million.

Neither the Government's $900 million loan nor the wage subsidy scheme was enough to stave off cutting 12,500 jobs by at least a third, Foran had said.

Citing a 99 per cent drop in domestic travel demand, the airline announced only a handful of return services a day would run from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Nelson and Dunedin.

-rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Business
Travel
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Almost 17 million Americans lose jobs in three weeks amid coronavirus pandemic
2
New cookbook eases lockdown food cravings while helping keep Wellington eateries afloat
3
Eight campervans sent home as NZ police set up checkpoints in lead up to Easter weekend
4
Air New Zealand job cuts rushed, poorly planned - union
5
All schools reopening straight after lockdown 'not going to happen' - Education Minister
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

IMF head expects worst economic downturn since Great Depression

New cookbook eases lockdown food cravings while helping keep Wellington eateries afloat

NSW Minister fined over breaching coronavirus rules with holiday home stay

Covid-19: Call for in-home health workers to get supermarket priority