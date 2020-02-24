Air New Zealand halts flights to Seoul amid coronavirus outbreak

Air New Zealand has suspended services to Seoul as it flags a potential $75 million full-year earnings hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline announced today it would temporarily halt services to the South Korean capital, following previously announced capacity reductions across its Asia routes, predominantly related to Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Total Asia capacity will thereby reduce by 17 per cent for the months of February through June.

Weaker forward bookings for travel on the Tasman and domestic networks have also emerged as a result, the company told the ASX.

The airline said its revenue outlook for the remainder of the financial year was expected to suffer as a result, with earnings net of significant items expected to be between $300 million to $350 million, down from the previous $350 million to $450 million guidance.

"While the situation is uncertain, based on our current assumptions of lower demand as well as the benefit of the announced capacity reductions and lower jet fuel prices, the airline currently expects a net negative impact to earnings in the range of $35 million to $75 million as a result of coronavirus," Air NZ said.

The airline will release its 2020 interim results on Thursday.

Qantas last week announced it was cutting flights, sending staff off on leave and bringing forward maintenance to cope with the coronavirus outbreak's impact on travel.