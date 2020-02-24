TODAY |

Air New Zealand halts flights to Seoul amid coronavirus outbreak

Source:  AAP

Air New Zealand has suspended services to Seoul as it flags a potential $75 million full-year earnings hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 600 people are now infected, as the country raised its alert to the highest level. Source: Breakfast

The airline announced today it would temporarily halt services to the South Korean capital, following previously announced capacity reductions across its Asia routes, predominantly related to Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Total Asia capacity will thereby reduce by 17 per cent for the months of February through June.

Weaker forward bookings for travel on the Tasman and domestic networks have also emerged as a result, the company told the ASX.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Restrictions have been in place since early this month as a precautionary measure over the outbreak. Source: Breakfast

The airline said its revenue outlook for the remainder of the financial year was expected to suffer as a result, with earnings net of significant items expected to be between $300 million to $350 million, down from the previous $350 million to $450 million guidance.

"While the situation is uncertain, based on our current assumptions of lower demand as well as the benefit of the announced capacity reductions and lower jet fuel prices, the airline currently expects a net negative impact to earnings in the range of $35 million to $75 million as a result of coronavirus," Air NZ said.

The airline will release its 2020 interim results on Thursday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister also talked about her upcoming trips to Fiji and Sydney. Source: Breakfast

Qantas last week announced it was cutting flights, sending staff off on leave and bringing forward maintenance to cope with the coronavirus outbreak's impact on travel.

The Australian carrier expects the outbreak to cut between $100 million to $150 million off its bottom line in the second half.

New Zealand
Business
Travel
Health
Air New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Watch: Cameras catch Tyson Fury licking blood from Deontay Wilder's neck mid-fight
2
Endangered whitebait species found populating Auckland wetlands
3
Epipens now available for all Kiwis at risk of severe anaphylaxis
4
Watch: Tyson Fury's 'pillow fists' repeatedly knock down Deontay Wilder for Vegas victory
5
Working with National 'inconceivable', Greens co-leader James Shaw says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Air New Zealand braces for up to $75 million drop in earnings due to coronavirus
17:16

Rampant wallaby populations bringing New Zealand natives to the brink of death
03:36

Jacinda Ardern plans to tell Australia 'corrosive' deportations policy 'impacting on our relationship'
00:15

Italy shuts down famed Venice Carnival as coronavirus spreads in Europe