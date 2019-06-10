TODAY |

Air New Zealand gives green light for all staff to wear tā moko, other 'non-offensive tattoos' at work

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Travel
Air New Zealand
Employment

Air New Zealand is allowing workers to display tā moko on the job.

The airline today announced changes that will see all employees, including uniformed staff, able to display their "non-offensive tattoos" including tā moko at work, from September 1.

The changes follow five months of research with Air New Zealand customers and employees.

In a statement Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon says: "I’m extremely proud to be making this announcement. It reinforces our position at the forefront of the airline industry in embracing diversity and enabling employees to express individuality or cultural heritage".

"We felt it was important that this change apply equally to all Air New Zealanders. We want to liberate all our staff including uniform wearers such as cabin crew, pilots and airport customer service teams who will, for the first time, be able to have non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniforms."

In March a Whangārei man was declined a job with Air New Zealand because of his tā moko.

He said he was made to feel like "s… for being Māori.”

When applying for a job in a customer service role at Whangārei Airport, 36-year-old Sydney Heremaia told NZ Herald he had to disclose his tā moko on his left shoulder, and tatau, a Samoan form of skin art on his right forearm.

Both were not visible while wearing a corporate shirt.

He was then asked to provide photos and to explain the cultural significance of them, which he did.

At the time an Air New Zealand representative then sent him an email that said he had been turned down the job because "the body art does not comply with our uniform standards for roles wearing the Koru uniform."

Mr Luxon says it's important that the airline keeps up with social norms.

"I can guarantee that no one will be turned down because of their tattoo as long as it’s not offensive or inappropriate.

"There is an expectation that Air New Zealand will represent our country and our people authentically to the world and having a workforce who can bring their true selves to work is an important part of that," the statement concludes.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Christopher Luxon says it is important the company keep up with the public’s opinion. Source: Associated Press
    More From
    New Zealand
    Travel
    Air New Zealand
    Employment
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    02:51
    New Zealanders were surveyed on the issue in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.
    New Zealanders against cannabis legalisation in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
    2
    Scott Gregory went up another gear as he hit the line and he never looked back in the 52-33 win.
    Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
    3
    Air New Zealand gives green light for all staff to wear tā moko, other 'non-offensive tattoos' at work
    4
    Adam Zampa was seen regularly reaching into his pockets before bowling against India.
    Australian spinner used 'hand warmers' against India, say team, amid ball tampering suspicions
    5
    A haka expert has criticised the actor for performing the traditional dance at a world heritage site.
    Kiwi actor Manu Bennett criticised after performing haka naked in Romania
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    01:44
    Dozens of people were asleep inside the Marae when it went up in flames.

    Givealittle page raises more than $40,000 for Wellington marae that burnt to the ground
    Maori woman in meeting (file picture).

    Education initiative that aims to tackle racism, help Māori learners gets $42 million Government cash injection

    Landfill opponents approve rāhui for Dome Valley site in north Auckland
    18:47
    Three women share their stories of sexual violence on campus with Sunday’s Tania Page.

    How big is the problem of sexual violence in New Zealand’s universities?