Air New Zealand flight lands safely in Wellington after fumes reported in cabin

An Air New Zealand flight from Christchurch to Wellington has safely touched down in the capital this morning after pilots were alerted to fumes on board.

Source: Seven Sharp

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman told 1 NEWS passengers on flight NZ5330 were disembarked as normal after landing at Wellington International Airport about 8am, and emergency services were called as a precaution.

The aircraft is being checked over following the incident.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS that emergency services had been stood down following the incident.