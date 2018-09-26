TODAY |

Air New Zealand flight diverted after suspected lightning strike

Source:  1 NEWS

A domestic Air New Zealand flight has been diverted to Auckland today after a suspected lightning strike.

The tail end of an Air New Zealand plane. Source: Air New Zealand

Flight NZ5814 from Wellington to Hamilton was believed to have been hit by lightning during its journey.

The aircraft is being assessed by engineers in Auckland with customers put onto another aircraft to fly to Hamilton from Auckland.

Air NZ said in a statement that Lightning strikes are not uncommon with aircraft designed with this in mind and pilots trained for this scenario.

A thunderstorm warning was in place for Whakatane, Taupo, and Rotorua from 4.30pm to 5.15pm this afternoon.

