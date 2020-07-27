TODAY |

Air New Zealand extends freeze on new international bookings into the country

Source:  1 NEWS

Air New Zealand has extended the hold on new international bookings until Wednesday.

The airline put a hold on international services into NZ in early July, after a request from the Government. Source: Breakfast

The airline put a hold on international services into New Zealand in early July after a request from the Government, in order to align incoming passenger numbers with available isolation facilities. 

Air New Zealand says after Wednesday, there's capacity for Kiwis to book flights to return home.

"We recognise we play an important part in supporting the Government and New Zealand’s fight against Covid-19," chief executive Greg Foran said this morning.

Anyone who can't make their existing booking is asked to get in touch with Air NZ to free up space for other people.

Air NZ says there may be a "small number of customers" affected by today's announcement, who will need to be shifted to other flights.

Seats on planes will still be managed going forward to ensure isolation facilities don't get overwhelmed, Mr Foran says.

New Zealand
Air New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel
Business
