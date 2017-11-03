Air New Zealand to experiment with translation technology in global first

Air New Zealand says it will be the first airline globally to trial customer- facing instant translation technology but has no plan yet to roll out the service.

Source: 1 NEWS

The airline plans to trial translation technology with Google's wireless Pixel Bud headphones and Pixel phone.

A spokesperson for Air New Zealand said yesterday that the Kiwi national carrier will be the first airline globally to trial the technology that allows face-to- face conversation across some 40 languages.

However there are no plans to implement the technology in full.

"While Google's Pixel Buds are an interesting technology for us to play and experiment with, we don't have any current plans to introduce it to our customers or on board the aircraft," the spokesperson said.

Translation technology could help Air NZ staff manage communication with customers during check-in, boarding and during flights, Air New Zealand chief digital officer Avi Golan said on Friday.