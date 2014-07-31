Air New Zealand Dreamliner turns back to Singapore following engine problems

An Air New Zealand Dreamliner from Singapore to Auckland was forced to turn around following engine problems yesterday.

Air New Zealand Dreamliner. Source: 1 NEWS

There were 202 passengers were on board flight NZ281 when the aircraft returned to Singapore for repairs, Stuff reports.

Engineers discovered an issue with the oil system in one of the engines and the fault has since been resolved.

The aircraft is expected to depart today at 1pm local time - approximately 24 hours later than was scheduled.

"Flight NZ282 on Friday 15 June from Auckland to Singapore was also delayed as a consequence," an Air New Zealand spokesperson told Stuff.

"We have reached out to affected customers and have re-booked them on our later services and notified them of delays."

In recent weeks, thousands of Air New Zealand international travellers have had their flights cancelled or rescheduled after it was revealed the aircrafts' Rolls-Royce Trent engines were needing repairs earlier than expected.



The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which can seat more than 300 passengers depending on its model, was designed to be 20 per cent more fuel-efficient than its predecessor, the Boeing 767.