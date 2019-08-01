TODAY |

Air New Zealand defends safety video over criticism that it's too 'extravagant'

Kimberlee Downs
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Air New Zealand is defending its latest safety video, amid criticism that it's too extravagant.

The video released today features the likes of current All Blacks, former greats, and actors Cliff Curtis and Rick Hoffman of Suits fame.

Air New Zealand says it has had more than 2.3 million views since being released this morning.

But former Saatchi and Saatchi Managing Director and marketing expert Mike Hutcheson has labelled it over the top.

"I felt it was laying it on with a trowel, and quite an extravagant way of telling me a simple story," he says.

"It was a big budget for sure and I'd like to think there were better ways to spend that money."

The video was released in support of the All Blacks’ trip to Japan for the Rugby World Cup. Source: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand won't reveal the cost of the video, saying it is commercially sensitive.

However, they say it took around nine months to produce, and involved about 30 people.

Air New Zealand’s General Manager of Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams, told 1 NEWS they are "really comfortable" with where they put their money in marketing.

The video’s release also comes as consultants continue a cost-cutting review of the airline, with the future of some jobs uncertain.

When asked how to justify the cost of the video, Ms Williams said it "still drives great value for us".

She also emphasised how it helps them cut through in bigger global markets like the United States.

The new video comes at a time of uncertainty for the national carrier. Source: 1 NEWS
The Warehouse launches online shopping platform