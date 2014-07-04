TODAY |

Air New Zealand data breach: Over 100,000 Airpoints customers potentially affected

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Air New Zealand
Travel

Air New Zealand is warning over 100,000 Airpoints members that some of their data may have been breached in a cyber attack.

The airline emailed customers today apologising and warning them to be on the lookout for phishing emails.

The Privacy Commissioner John Edwards told 1 NEWS he was made aware of the issue on July 31. 

An Air New Zealand plane.

"We're sorry to advise that some of your personal information may have been affected by a recent phishing incident relating to two Air New Zealand staff accounts," spokesperson Jeremy O'Brien said.

The company said they have about 3.2 million Airpoints members and about 3.5 per cent of them may have been impacted.

It said they had contacted the 112,000 potentially affected customers directly.

"While your Airpoints account was not accessed, some information relating to your membership profile may have been visible in our internal documents should these documents have been accessed. This will vary by member and could include details such as Airpoints number, members’ name and email, as an example."

"Your Airpoints password and your credit card details are not affected.

"We have secured the two affected accounts and are conducting a thorough investigation.

"We're also focused on further hardening our security processes to help prevent any similar incidents from happening in the future.

"We would encourage you to be on the lookout for phishing emails over the next few months."


Your playlist will load after this ad

John Edwards says such scams are on the rise, and they are becoming more sophisticated. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Air New Zealand
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Air New Zealand data breach: Over 100,000 Airpoints customers potentially affected
2
Detective Inspector Paul Newman said New Zealand is being targeted by international crime syndicates.
Man arrested trying to flee country, police say, after $144 million Auckland meth bust
3
The young Kiwi footballer scored a penalty in his home debut at the Allianz Arena.
Kiwi Sarpreet Singh scores as Bayern Munich humiliate amateur side 23-0
4
Lake Tekapo is situated in the heart of MacKenzie Country, halfway between Christchurch and Queenstown. The crystal clear turquoise waters of the Lake, contrasted with the snow capped peaks of the majestic Southern Alps will surely captivate you. Lake Tekapo also has one of the world's most spectacular night skies. It is amazing how clear it can be and the number of stars visible to the naked eye during one of those nights is incredible.
Snow forecast to hit parts of South Island including Dunedin over the weekend
5
The group says the country is in the middle of a climate emergency.
Nineteen people arrested as climate protestors halt train carrying coal in Christchurch
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:02
Tech companies have turned their backs on websites that host hate speech.

In wake of latest mass shootings, Spark promises to block 8Chan in NZ if it comes back online
00:32
The Associate Environment Minister said today the Government would instead look into a product stewardship scheme.

Single use plastic bans 'hugely time consuming, not efficient'

02:15
Detective Inspector Paul Newman said New Zealand is being targeted by international crime syndicates.

Man arrested trying to flee country, police say, after $144 million Auckland meth bust
A file image of an electrician working.

Electrician fined for letting an unlicensed trainee carry out work