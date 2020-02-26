Air New Zealand cuts more flights amid coronavirus downturn, including domestic and trans-Tasman services

Air New Zealand is making further cuts to domestic, trans-Tasman, and Asian services.

Source: Breakfast

The airline says that flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong will be less frequent than originally planned when they resume at the end of the month.

Flights to Shanghai are dependent on the lifting of international travel restrictions, and services to Seoul will remain suspended until the end of June.

Services to Singapore, Narita in Japan, and Taipei are also being cut back.