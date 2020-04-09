Air New Zealand crew self-isolate after physical distancing rule breach

A number of Air New Zealand crew members have been told to self-isolate after some staff may have disregarded physical distancing rules during a layover in Vancouver.

The airline said it understood a small number of staff might not have adhered to the rules but it was unable to determine the exact details of the breach.

A spokesperson said all staff who had flown to Vancouver recently were required to self-isolate as a precaution and would be removed from their rostered duties.

The airline is yet to confirm how many staff are affected.