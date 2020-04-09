Air New Zealand crew self-isolate after physical distancing rule breach

A number of Air New Zealand crew members have been told to self-isolate after some staff may have disregarded physical distancing rules during a layover in Vancouver.
The airline said it understood a small number of staff might not have adhered to the rules but it was unable to determine the exact details of the breach.
A spokesperson said all staff who had flown to Vancouver recently were required to self-isolate as a precaution and would be removed from their rostered duties.
The airline is yet to confirm how many staff are affected.
It said there was no evidence that the crew had been exposed to Covid-19 because of the breach.