Air New Zealand crew member tests positive for Covid-19

An Air New Zealand crew member has tested positive for Covid-19 after flying into the country from the US.

According to the Ministry of Health, the person who tested positive has been self-isolating in their room in a facility used by Air New Zealand for air crew and is being transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

They arrived in New Zealand on December 9, on a flight from the US.

"This person has tested positive as part of compulsory testing required within 48 hours of operating to the United States of America," the Ministry says.



"This person is currently asymptomatic (showing no signs of the virus). The person previously tested negative on 3 December. Our latest test results indicate that this is a very new infection."

The Ministry of Health says all crew and staff who have been staying in or working at the Air New Zealand facility since Wednesday 9 December, are regarded as potential contacts.

They are being asked to get tested and self-isolate until their test results are known.

"All other air crew on the flight have returned negative results and will remain in isolation."