Air New Zealand continuing to fly to China amid coronavirus outbreak

While some international airlines have cancelled flights to China amid the nation's deadly coronavirus outbreak, New Zealand's national carrier Air New Zealand says it's operating as normal.

"All Air New Zealand services, including those to China, are operating as normal," a spokesperson told 1 NEWS this morning.

However, Air New Zealand is "closely monitoring the situation", the spokesperson added.

The company's website says the airline is following guidance from the New Zealand Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Air New Zealand is also offering options to amend travel for passengers booked to travel to Mainland China prior to 29 February if they wish to delay or avoid travel to China.

The latest information for the airline has been made available online.

Meanwhile, a Flight Centre NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS most of the Flight Centre tours to China have been cancelled until the end of March.

The tours have been cancelled depending on supplier.

Flight Centre said it would be working with customers on a case-by-case basis, with other holidays an option for some.

For those who’re on tours already, they’ll continue as planned.

The advice for those on tours in China already is to keep in touch with the Ministry of Health advice.

So far, 132 people have died from the illness and there are 5974 people infected - most in Wuhan, China where the outbreak started.